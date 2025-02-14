Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy” Rating

B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.50 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 118,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

