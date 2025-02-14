Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the January 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

