Vicus Capital Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.