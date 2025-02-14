VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

