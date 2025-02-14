VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
