Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $3,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 67.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

