Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 577,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

