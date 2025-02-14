Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2,671.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ventas by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Ventas by 155.3% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 318,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Ventas Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 947.37%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.