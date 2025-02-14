Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16,830.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $98,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.