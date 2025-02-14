Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

