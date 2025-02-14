Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is DORVAL Corp’s 9th Largest Position

DORVAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $232.23 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.