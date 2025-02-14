Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

