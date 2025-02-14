Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,476.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $636.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

