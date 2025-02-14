Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $426.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

