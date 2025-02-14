Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

