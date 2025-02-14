Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

