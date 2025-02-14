Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

