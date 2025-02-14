Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.96 and last traded at $168.54, with a volume of 36136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.36.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

