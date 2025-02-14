Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 88 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.70 and its 200 day moving average is $517.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

