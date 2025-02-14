Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,863,915 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.21% of SilverCrest Metals worth $111,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.