Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,056 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.39% of ChampionX worth $71,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ChampionX by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

