Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,420 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.29% of FS KKR Capital worth $139,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

