Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 218,853 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.66% of KBR worth $51,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

