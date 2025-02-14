Values Added Financial LLC Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Values Added Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

