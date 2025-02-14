Values Added Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.