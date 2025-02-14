Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 55,813 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

