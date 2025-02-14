V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of V2X by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of V2X by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

