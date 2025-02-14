UXLINK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $238.24 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. UXLINK has a market capitalization of $238.24 million and approximately $61.53 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,200,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 338,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.71104373 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $75,572,121.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

