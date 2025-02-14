US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 800,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,454,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTWO opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. This is a boost from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

