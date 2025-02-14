US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

