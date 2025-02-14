US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.690-3.880 EPS.

US Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

USFD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.