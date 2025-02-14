US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.690-3.880 EPS.

US Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

USFD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.