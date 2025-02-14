US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.690-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.4 billion-$40.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.9 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $71.07. 1,180,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. US Foods has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

