US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 819,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

