Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $477.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

