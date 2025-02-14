Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.0 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,440. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,785,600. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

