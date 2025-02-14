UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

