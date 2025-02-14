UBS Group Raises Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $17.50

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

