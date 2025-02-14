TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.080 EPS.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 949,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,966. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

TransUnion announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

