Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

TYIDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $106.84.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

