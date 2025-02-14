Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
TYIDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
