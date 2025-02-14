Top Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a history of stable earnings, strong financials, and a reputation for quality products or services. These stocks are typically considered safe investments due to their reliable performance and are often included in a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,958. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 10,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.99.

