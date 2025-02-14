Tonit M. Calaway Sells 13,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BorgWarner stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

