Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,391. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

