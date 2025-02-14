Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.72%.
Tokio Marine Stock Performance
Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,391. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tokio Marine
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.