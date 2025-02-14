The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $412.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.