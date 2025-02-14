The Glimpse Group’s (VRAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.67 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 158.01% from the stock’s current price.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

