The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.