Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXSS opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

