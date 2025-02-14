Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXSS opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.