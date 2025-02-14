Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

