Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Terumo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $18.06 on Friday. Terumo has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

