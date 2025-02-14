TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $98.74 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and $22.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001971 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,872,865,158 coins and its circulating supply is 5,558,369,849 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

