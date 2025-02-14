Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 10,588,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,250.4 days.

Terna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Terna stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Terna has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Get Terna alerts:

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.