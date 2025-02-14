Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 741,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.3 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $87.56 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $87.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.
Temenos Company Profile
