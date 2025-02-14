Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 741,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.3 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $87.56 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $87.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.